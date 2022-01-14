Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Board of Professional Engineers

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Jeb Mulock and Dylan Albergo to the Board of Professional Engineers.

Jeb Mulock

Mulock, of Bradenton, is the Owner and President of ZNS Engineering. He is a Past President of the Kiwanis of Bradenton and previously served on the Manatee County Children Services Advisory Board, Foundation for Dreams, and Manatee County Historical Commission. Mulock earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida.

Dylan Albergo

Albergo, of Tampa, is a Project Engineer with the Wantman Group. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Engineers, the Florida Engineering Society and was named the American Society of Professional Engineers West Coast Branch 2018 Young Engineer of the Year. Albergo earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Florida State University and his master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Florida.

