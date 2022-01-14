Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,236 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Dr. Anup Patel to the Florida Athletic Commission

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Dr. Anup Patel to the Florida Athletic Commission.

Dr. Anup Patel

Dr. Patel, of Orlando, is a surgeon with Orlando Hand Surgery Associates and a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Orlando Plastic Surgery Institute. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery, American Society for Surgery of the Hand and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Patel earned bachelor’s degrees in economics, biochemistry and molecular genetics from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in business administration from the Yale University School of Management and his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Dr. Anup Patel to the Florida Athletic Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.