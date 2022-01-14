Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Construction Industry Licensing Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Ashley Ross and Edward McCullers to the Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Ashley Ross

Ross, of Tallahassee, is the Owner of Ross Consulting. Previously, she was a Senior Advisor with Rubin, Turnbull and Associates, Deputy Chief of Staff to Senate President Joe Negron and Finance Director for the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. Ross is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Tallahassee and volunteers with C.A.R.E. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Florida State University.

Edward McCullers 

McCullers, of Estero, is the Owner of McCullers Construction Services, Inc. He is a licensed general contractor, mechanical contractor, plumbing contractor and a certified underground utility and excavation contractor. McCullers is a member of the Florida Groundwater Association and the American Groundwater Trust.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

