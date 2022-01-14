Natural Resource Commission to meet Jan. 19

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m., on Jan. 19. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Jan. 19 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (REAP License Plate) *Contract Amendment-2 with Audus Supply Company d/b/a Audus Sanitation and Recycling *Contract Amendment-5 with Des Moines Blue Print Company *Riverton Wildlife Management Area, Pavement Preservation - Fremont County *Ambrose A. Call State Park, Pavement Preservation – Kossuth County Approve Minutes of Nov. 10 Meeting

Approve Minutes from Dec. 9 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (REAP License Plate)

Chapter 16, Docks and Other Structures on Public Waters – Final Rule

*Contract Amendment-2 with Audus Supply Company d/b/a Audus Sanitation and Recycling

Contract with The University of Tennessee, Human Dimensions Research Lab, Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries

Contract with Bachman Aero, Inc.

Chapter 52, “Wildlife Refuges,” Chapter 91, “Waterfowl and Coot Hunting Seasons,” and Chapter 92, “Migratory Game Birds” – Notice of Intended Action

*Contract Amendment-5 with Des Moines Blue Print Company

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant Recommendations

Public Land Acquisition Project: Falcon Springs Wildlife Management Area, Winneshiek County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Boat Channel Dredging – Bremer County Frank Starr Park at Storm Lake, Shoreline Armoring – Buena Vista County Green Valley State Park Shoreline Armoring – Union County Big Spring Fish Hatchery, Road Reconstruction – Clayton County Black Hawk Lake, Shoreline Stabilization – Sac County Silver Lake, Shoreline Stabilization – Dickinson County Ahquabi State Park, Mechanical Dredging and Shoreline Armoring – Warren County *Riverton Wildlife Management Area, Pavement Preservation – Fremont County *Ambrose A. Call State Park, Pavement Preservation – Kossuth County

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case NRC Annual Report



Next meeting, Feb. 10, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc