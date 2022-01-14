Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – February 9 – 930am-1130am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems at thoughtfully determined points throughout the year. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which had occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Part of each webinar will be dedicated to ADVISER status updates, so any district users who attended the old meeting are encouraged to sign up for the webinars instead.

In February, the schedule is: 9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner) 10:00 am – 10:40 am P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Bank Transfer) (Jenna Hilligoss, Kayte Partch, Zainab Rida – Office of Coordinated Student Support Services) 10:40 am – 10:50 am Break 10:50 am – 11:30 am Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting (Micki Charf, Todd Wolverton – The Office of Accountability, Accreditation, and Program Approval)

The event is free, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

(These webinars are completely free to attend, however we do require you register for each date. As webinar dates pass, the ‘Upcoming Webinar’ box will be updated to reflect information and a registration link to the next scheduled webinar. Archive recordings of past webinars will be available under the accordion menus approximately 48 hours following the live broadcast.)