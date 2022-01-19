Nerdery Recognized as One of the “100 Best” Arizona Companies by BestCompaniesAZ
Nerdery’s Phoenix office recognized by awards program for work culture.
We’re honored that BestCompaniesAZ recognizes our passion for innovation and the positive impact we bring to our workplace, partners and communities”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerdery, a premier digital product consultancy, was named one of the 100 Best Arizona Companies in the “Best of Future” category by BestCompaniesAZ. This award honors companies with great growth potential, and that represent a new era of business in Arizona. As part of BestCompaniesAZ’s 20th anniversary, the awards program selects companies that have sustained high levels of workplace performance and are well-positioned to take Arizona into the future.
— Tom Jenkins
Based in Minneapolis, Nerdery opened a third office in midtown Phoenix in 2019 to expand into the heart of the city’s tech area and better serve its growing number of clients on the west coast. Today, Nerdery employs more than 200 product consultants, software engineers, experience designers, strategists, and operations staff and offers new remote options to attract the best talent from across the United States. With a focus on a people-first culture that partners closely with clients to realize their digital goals, Nerdery empowers employees to deliver impactful digital products that transform businesses and deliver value across multiple industries.
“As we continue to adapt to remote and hybrid work, Nerdery’s culture has remained positive and fulfilling for our employees and clients,” said Tom Jenkins, Senior Business Operations Manager of Nerdery’s Phoenix office. “We’re honored that BestCompaniesAZ recognizes our passion for innovation and the positive impact we bring to our workplace, partners and communities.”
In response to the needs of today’s workforce, Nerdery has adopted flexible paid time off and parental leave policies, as well as competitive wellness benefits. Additionally, Nerdery hosts remote-friendly events to help support an inclusive and engaging culture.
“BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of recognizing sought-after employer brands and creating prestigious workplace awards programs in Arizona since 2002. As we celebrate 20 years, we are proud to recognize companies across our state who are making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and our communities,” said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ.
For more information about Nerdery and its career opportunities, visit https://www.nerdery.com/jobs.
ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product consultancy. Much more than consultants, we’re allies on your digital journey — a collection of strategists, designers, technologists and proud “Nerds,” who are united around a vision of relentlessly inventing a world that works better for all. Our experience is rooted in technology and engineering, and we design to serve everyone. We work alongside our clients to understand their goals and build digital products that transform business, create enduring customer connections and elevate the human experience. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix.
Hallie Steele
Nerdery
+1 612-229-6707
