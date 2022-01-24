Submit Release
Nerdery Hires Rachel Alm as Vice President of People Operations

Alm to lead Nerdery’s award-winning culture and hiring strategies.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerdery, a premier digital product consultancy, announces the addition of Rachel Alm to its leadership team as vice president of People Operations. Alm brings more than 12 years of leadership and human resources experience across numerous industries to the position.

As head of People Operations, Alm is responsible for cultivating Nerdery’s talent growth strategy and continuing to support and enhance Nerdery’s positive working culture. These initiatives will include driving performance through data insights, employee reward programs and employer branding strategies.

“Rachel will have a significant impact on the future of this company,” said Nerdery CEO Michael Schmidt. “Her ability to nurture new employee relationships and maintain a highly engaged culture is the perfect complement to Nerdery’s vision and values and ultimately supports our mission to deliver exceptional digital products.”

Before joining Nerdery, Alm led comprehensive employee development programs and talent acquisition strategies at Sportsdigita, emphasizing innovation, scalability and growth. Prior to Sportsdigita, she held a number of human resource-related roles, including several leadership positions. Throughout her career, Alm has adopted a holistic approach to human resources ​​一 focusing on employee empowerment rather than handbooks and policies.

“Going into 2022, there are significant opportunities to evolve and enhance remote work culture and talent growth,” said Alm. “I believe that Nerdery can and will meet the needs of today’s job seekers while continuing to successfully engage our current employees in meaningful ways that positively impact their growth and sense of fulfillment.”

ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product consultancy. Much more than consultants, we’re allies on your digital journey — a collection of strategists, designers, technologists and proud “Nerds,” who are united around a vision of relentlessly inventing a world that works better for all. Our experience is rooted in technology and engineering, and we design to serve everyone. We work alongside our clients to understand their goals and build digital products that transform business, create enduring customer connections and elevate the human experience. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix.

Hallie Steele
Nerdery
+1 612-229-6707
email us here
