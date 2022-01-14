State Agencies Partner on COVID-19 Jingle Campaign

Jingle Submissions Must Be Entered by January 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The deadline for submissions for the statewide jingle competition is fast approaching. In an effort to engage students and staff, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to launch a statewide jingle competition encouraging K-12 students to channel their creativity for a COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

The jingle campaign, Sing It to Win It, is an extension of the ongoing In It to Win It vaccine campaign. Students are encouraged to record an original 0:15-0:30 tune or jingle promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. Submissions will be reviewed and five finalists will be published to the SCDE and DHEC social media channels for a popular vote.

The winning jingle will be professionally recorded and featured in a statewide radio advertisement in 2022. The winner(s)’ school will also receive $10,000 towards the school’s music program. The runner up will receive $5,000 for their school and the third-place prize is $3,000.

"This innovative jingle campaign is way to get students involved and tap into their creativity," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Music has a way of bringing people together and we’re thrilled this program will also invest in school music programs."

Individual students, classes or groups are encouraged to record and submit their jingle either as a group or as individuals to the campaign’s website, SingItToWinIt.com.

All submissions must be received by January 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

“Our hope is that this contest will be a fun way for South Carolina’s students to get excited about the vaccination efforts while promoting their creativity,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). “This contest will be a way to educate students on the creative process and careers in the arts, all while promoting the most effective way for them to remain in the classroom, vaccination against COVID-19.”

Judging for the Sing It to Win It contest will take place on the agencies’ social channels, and a winner will be announced on February 11, 2021. For more information, including the contest’s official rules and judging rubric, visit SingItToWinIt.com.

###