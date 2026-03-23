DPH Highlights Notable Improvement in South Carolina's Health Ranking

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 23, 2026

S.C. receives highest ranking in report history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United Health Foundation recently released its America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report, showing an improvement in South Carolina’s overall health ranking. South Carolina now ranks at 36, its highest statewide health ranking since the report was founded in 1990.

The annual report analyzes 99 measures of health and well-being drawn from 31 distinct data sources to provide a comprehensive portrait of health at both the national and state levels.

Highlights of South Carolina’s 2025 summary report include a high prevalence of cancer screenings and a decrease in physical inactivity. South Carolina’s ranking in the annual report has improved each year since 2022, when the state was ranked 41st.

“We are encouraged by our progress in these rankings in recent years,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “Even as we celebrate these improvements, we recognize that our work does not stop here. At DPH, we remain committed to our efforts to work with our partners across the state to improve the health and quality of life for all South Carolinians.”

Challenges cited for South Carolina’s summary include a high premature death rate and a high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, factors DPH and its partners are already working to address.

In 2025, DPH joined the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina and multi-sector partners from across the state in announcing the 2025–2030 South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), aimed at improving health outcomes across the state.

The plan emphasizes innovative, evidence-informed strategies and a results-based approach, with a focus on the following priority areas:

Chronic Health Conditions

Behavioral Health

Maternal and Infant Health

Affordable and Nutritious Foods

Safe and Affordable Places to be Physically Active

Access to High-Quality Care

Income and Poverty

Education

Neighborhood and Community Development

“As we work with our partners across the state to address the priority areas outlined in the SHIP, we are hopeful that we will continue on our path of improved health outcomes in South Carolina,” said Dr. Karla Buru, Deputy Director of Health Strategy and External Affairs & Chief of Staff.

“The plan provides us with a blueprint for meaningful, measurable progress, the result of which will make residents of our state safer and healthier.”

To learn more about the State Health Improvement Plan, visit dph.sc.gov/SHIP. To learn more about America’s Health Rankings 2025 report, visit the United Health Foundation website.

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