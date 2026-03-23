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Commission of Hearing Aid Specialists Committee Meeting to Meet Wednesday, March 25, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
March 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Commission of Hearing Aid Specialists Committee will meet Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at the State of South Carolina Health Campus, Conference Room A141, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.

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Commission of Hearing Aid Specialists Committee Meeting to Meet Wednesday, March 25, 2026

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