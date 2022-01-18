Best B2B Buying Experience Website Award Given to Guest Supply and Their Partner Xngage LLC
Awarded for B2B digital experiences that best combine an engaging buying and self-service experience
This award recognizes the importance of people, process, and platforms in a digital transformation.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland-based Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company, was recognized for an award-winning B2B website launch. The coveted Optimizely 2021 Best B2B Buying Experience award was bestowed upon Guest Supply, the leading hospitality product provider to the lodging industry, and their digital transformation partner, Xngage. This award is presented to the Optimizely customer who creates B2B digital experiences that combine an engaging buying and self-service experience, with rich content relevant to their B2B audiences.
— Joe Albrecht, Co-Founder
“We are excited for our client, Guest Supply, to be recognized for their achievement,” states Joe Albrecht, Chief Executive Officer of Xngage. “This award is especially meaningful since it recognizes the importance of people, process, and platforms in a digital transformation. When optimized together, they create innovative modern experiences for B2B buyers and sellers alike.” The website allows B2B buyers to create customer-specific order guides and use enhanced check-out features. It also helps B2B sellers free up their time to curate product assortments for tailored customer experiences.
The new Guest Supply website increased Average Order Value (AOV) as well as customer satisfaction rates, signaling successful adoption and use. Guest Supply management will continue exploring new functionality in 2022 to secure continuous enhancements and sustain their B2B digital leadership for years to come.
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm that focuses on the B2B ecommerce space with clients in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the “Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit B2B E-Commerce Experts & Digital Commerce Agency | Xngage, Cleveland.
