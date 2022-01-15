Equator’s Tailgate Refrigerator Delivers Chilling Power On The Go

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the Tailgate Refrigerator for those who need extra cooling power while on the road. This 0.7 cubic foot portable fridge-freezer provides consumers convenient and precise chilling control for road trips, vacations, tailgating, camping, and RVing.

Consumers can also easily transport this 13 x 22.4 x 12.8 inches (HxWxD) portable refrigerator thanks to the two wheels, retractable handle, and compact size. Also providing convenience is the easy-to-read digital display so consumers can accurately set the ideal temperature. Even in the warmest of environments, the temperature doesn't waver, protecting valuable food from spoiling. In addition, when the lid opens, the interior light illuminates, so consumers never struggle to look inside day or night.

The Tailgate Refrigerator is equipped with a compressor cooling system and voltage protection, so both the fridge-freezer and vehicle are protected from any expensive, damage-causing surges. Fitted with a 110V plug adaptor, drivers don't need to worry about a drained battery while using the tailgate refrigerator.

Not only does the Tailgate Refrigerator deliver on chilling convenience, the fluoride-free insulation design means consumers can feel good about not causing additional damage to the ozone layer.

The Tailgate Refrigerator is available with an optional cover on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Builder Depot, and 1 Stop and Alliance Connection. MSRP is $459, and with the optional cover $499 on the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.