Enjoy winter's natural beauty with two upcoming programs at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA - Giant City State Park is hosting two upcoming events that encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty of the winter landscape.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, visitors can join local artist Anne Krippenstapel for a leisurely afternoon of walking in the winter woods at the park and learning to sketch their nature observations. The program will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, visitors can enjoy a one-mile nature hike with Giant City State Park's naturalist. The hike will begin at 10 a.m. and should finish by noon.

Both programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To sign up or to get more information about either program, call the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836. More details will be provided upon registration.

Visitors are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

