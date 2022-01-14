IDOI Announces January 15th Enrollment Deadline for ACA Marketplace

Chicago, ILLINOIS, January 14 - This Saturday, January 15, 2022 is the last day of Open Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace. The Biden-Harris Administration extended this open enrollment period for an additional month to give people more time to purchase health plans through HealthCare.gov.

According to federal enrollment numbers 310,489 Illinoisans have already selected health plans on the ACA Marketplace, and the total number of people who enrolled is 14.2 million nationwide. *

IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said Illinoisans should take the time to select and enroll in a plan before the deadline. "We're hopeful that the additional time to sign up has allowed historically uninsured communities and people impacted by significant health disparities to access coverage," said Popish Severinghaus. "If you need health insurance, you can still shop for a quality health plan on the ACA Marketplace and enroll through January 15th. Then, your coverage will begin on February 1st."

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

Laura Pellikan, Executive Director of Get Covered Illinois said consumers can still benefit from additional savings under the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden earlier this year. "The increased financial assistance is available to consumers who buy health insurance directly through the ACA Marketplace at Healthcare.gov or Getcoveredillinois.gov," said Pellikan. "Under the ARP, no one pays more than 8.5% of their household income towards the cost of a benchmark health plan. Even consumers currently enrolled in a plan can update their application to check for extra savings."

Pellikan encourages consumers to first visit getcoveredillinois.com to get free enrollment assistance and find out if they qualify for financial help.

* For the period November 1, 2021 - December 15, 2021 Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Period Report: December National Snapshot

For more information on ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment and the American Rescue Plan, visit: www.getcoveredillinois.gov