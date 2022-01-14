Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for DeKalb County Approved by the ICC

ILLINOIS, January 14 - Springfield, Illinois - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved Stipulated Agreements to advance two highway-rail crossing improvements projects in DeKalb County. The Agreements require Union Pacific Railroad Company to install automatic warning devices at the Lee Road grade crossing near Shabbona and at the Minnegan Road grade crossing near DeKalb Afton Township.

Stipulated Agreements 2145 & 2147 authorizes the use of Grade Crossing Protection Funds to reimburse Union Pacific for the installation of automatic flashing light signals and gates with a bell, controlled by constant warning time circuitry, and equipped with an event recorder and remote monitor at both locations. In addition, under Stipulated Agreement 2145, the Clinton Township Road District will pay 100% of the costs to install Advance Warning Signs along the roadway approaches to the Lee Road crossing and will be responsible for all future costs to maintain the new signs.

The estimated cost to install automatic devices at each location is $282, 933. ICC Staff recommended that the GCPF be used to reimburse the Company up to 95% in an amount not to exceed $268,786 for each crossing. The Company will pay all remaining installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.

"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is expected to be completed by January 5, 2023.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2145 in Docket No. T21-0142 click here and here for Stipulated Agreement 2147 in Docket No. T21-0143.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.