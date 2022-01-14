ICC Approves Rail Crossing Improvement Near Benton

Springfield, IL - As a matter of public safety, the Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement to install new automatic warning devices at the Linn Road (AAR/DOT #431095A, railroad milepost 299.91-E) highway-rail grade crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad Company's track near Benton in Franklin County.

Stipulated Agreement 2144 requires the Union Pacific Railroad to install automatic flashing light signals and gates with a bell, controlled by constant warning time circuitry, and equipped with an event recorder and remote monitor at the Linn Road grade crossing. The estimated cost of the safety improvements is $253,355.

ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to reimburse the company up to 95% of the installation costs, not to exceed $240,687. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.

"The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is to be completed by January 5, 2023.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2144 in Docket No. T21-0141 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.