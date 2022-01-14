West Tennessee State Penitentiary To Hold Rapid Hiring Events

HENNING – The West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Wednesday aimed at filling vacant correctional officer (CO) positions. Last month, Governor Lee announced a 37% increase to the starting salary for CO’s – bringing annual earnings for all new officers to $44,500. Conditional job offers will be given on site at both events, and new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

Additionally, all full-time state employees receive health, life, vision and dental insurance, higher education fee waivers, 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and may participate in the employee discount program.

The mission of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) Site 2 is to serve the public by managing adult male offenders classified as maximum, medium and minimum custody. WTSP provides a secure environment along with educational and vocational opportunities. WTSP provides a Security Management Unit (SMU) program for close custody offenders.

The Women's Therapeutic Residential Center’s (WTRC) mission is to provide a healthy, safe and secure environment within which gender-responsive treatment, educational services, career development and reentry services focus on changing criminal behavior. The facility is operated at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Site 1.

WHAT: West Tennessee State Penitentiary Rapid Hiring Event

WHEN: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 7:00am – 7:00pm

WHERE: 10641 Highway 87 W., Henning, TN 38041