Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,213 in the last 365 days.

West Tennessee State Penitentiary To Hold Rapid Hiring Events

HENNING – The West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Wednesday aimed at filling vacant correctional officer (CO) positions.  Last month, Governor Lee announced a 37% increase to the starting salary for CO’s – bringing annual earnings for all new officers to $44,500.  Conditional job offers will be given on site at both events, and new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

Additionally, all full-time state employees receive health, life, vision and dental insurance, higher education fee waivers, 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and may participate in the employee discount program.

The mission of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) Site 2 is to serve the public by managing adult male offenders classified as maximum, medium and minimum custody.  WTSP provides a secure environment along with educational and vocational opportunities.  WTSP provides a Security Management Unit (SMU) program for close custody offenders.

The Women's Therapeutic Residential Center’s (WTRC) mission is to provide a healthy, safe and secure environment within which gender-responsive treatment, educational services, career development and reentry services focus on changing criminal behavior.  The facility is operated at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Site 1. 

WHAT:  West Tennessee State Penitentiary Rapid Hiring Event

WHEN:  Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 7:00am – 7:00pm

WHERE:  10641 Highway 87 W., Henning, TN 38041

You just read:

West Tennessee State Penitentiary To Hold Rapid Hiring Events

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.