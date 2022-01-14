OneWorldSIS Expands Student Information System Functionality for International Language School Market

New modules will allow the tracking and management of agent-based international student activities and pathway processing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWorldSIS, developer of the technology leading OneWorldSIS Student Information System built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure, announced the expansion of their product offerings into the international language school market.

New functionally added to the OneWorldSIS enterprise student information system includes the ability to track student offers, college pathway records, agent tracking with commission generation, accommodation logging, insurance offerings, exam certification testing management, and travel transfer processing.

“Building on the success of its extensive history as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner, including recent client wins in Kenya, Vietnam, Colombia and the United States, OneWorldSIS has added to its solution suite with the release of modules that allow the tracking and management of agent-based international student activities and pathway processing” OneWorldSIS President, Henry B. Hickman stated. “International language institutions are facing a real need to digitally transform their operations to drive efficiencies and the current legacy solutions are antiquated and unable to make the leap to the latest platform technology. With the addition of these modules, multi-faceted international language institutions will now be able to use future-proof technology to automate operational processes, gain actionable business intelligence, and extend functionality as needed, all on one platform using one login.”

OneWorldSIS, the company’s flagship Student Information System built on the Microsoft Dynamics Power Platform, offers solutions for the higher-education, continuing education, technical, K-12, and the international language school market.

About OneWorldSIS:

OneWorldSIS delivers educational solutions that enable users and constituents to achieve the most optimal organizational processes possible. Built on the powerful, and extendable Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, OneWorldSIS represents a paradigm shift in the way educational organizations and institutions manage their activities and processes. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, OneWorldSIS has an expansive global client base with educational institutions on five continents.