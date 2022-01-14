NSL and Space Force third test CubeSat successfully operating in orbit
Satellite Success for NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) 3U SmallSat launched from Virgin Orbit’s third operational mission, with six other customers, Jan 13, 2022.
It is always good to see first packets received one minute after transmitter scheduled to turn on"UPLAND, IN, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Success for NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) 3U SmallSat launched from Virgin Orbit's third operational mission, with six other customers, Jan 13, 2022.
— Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey
GEARRS is the third CubeSat to launch in partnership with AFRL and SSC-STP to test experimental Sat to Sat communication systems and tracking.
Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey, stated, “It is always good to see first packets received one minute after transmitter scheduled to turn on” He went on to share. “Preliminary data shows mission success as both the Black Box Patch and Eyestar links connected and sending data.”
GEARRS CubeSats are pioneering new EyeStar technology for space research. NSL's EyeStar radios allow for 24/7 connectivity via satellites to satellite connection. GEARRS-3 has completed the commissioning phase and has moved into operations.
NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) has flown 700+ systems and subsystems in the past six years, with 100% mission success for all commercial and research missions. NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Globalstar enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications.
NSL was founded following the successful mission of TSAT with Globalstar. The mission proved one could effectively connect 24/7 to an NSL EyeStar radio via the Globalstar constellation. NSL has a heritage of 10 FastBus CubeSats, 100+ EyeStar radios, 90 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling at their respective mission tasks. For further information please visit www.nearspacelaunch.com
