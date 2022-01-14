Submit Release
Two cow elk shot out of season on Salmon Road near Riggins

On the morning of January 9th, two cow elk were shot out of season along the Big Salmon Road near Riggins. This stretch of road receives a fair amount of morning traffic from sportsmen and public alike. Much of the meat was salvaged prior to Fish & Game being notified. It is probable that motorists or sportsmen noticed the shooter’s vehicle along north bank of Salmon Road near Lake Creek Bridge and could offer information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone having information about these poaching incidents is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800)632-5999 or IDFG Senior Conservation Officer Ethan Bishop at (208)799-5010. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

 

