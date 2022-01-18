(CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: Control System Cyber Security for Energy - Part 2: Electric Sector
This Wednesday, January 19 1:00PM - 5:30PM EST
We all rely on so many services to run without fail that we often take them for granted. Certainly, our public utilities fall into that category.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Control System Cyber Security Association International invites the professional community to join peers for Part 2 to the Control System Cyber Security for Energy Symposium Series which will focus on the Electric Utility Sector. This continuing education event is virtual and free for all to join. Register Here!
— Derek Harp, (CS)2AI Founder and Chairman
(CS)2AI Founder and Chairman Derek Harp said: “The cybersecurity challenge facing all our critical industry sectors is significant. We all rely on so many services to run without fail that we often take them for granted. Certainly, our public utilities fall into that category. I am grateful for the collaboration with event title sponsors Q-Net Security and Network Perception to help create a high impact event for the Electric Sector and wowed by some of the speakers that have agreed to come and share their collective wisdom with our community”
Attendees will gain a detailed understanding of the latest government regulations that have been pushed by recent changes in the threat landscape. Second, industry practitioners will share their experience on technology solutions and process improvements to mitigate risk faster and build a strong culture of cyber resiliency. The symposium will provide opportunities throughout the event to interact, ask questions, and leverage the shared expertise of the (CS)²AI community.
Q-Net Security CEO, Ron Indeck said: “I am pleased that Q-Net Security will play a sponsoring role in bringing this important event to our community. Q-Net was founded to secure critical national infrastructure by addressing challenges encountered in such complex and heterogeneous systems and this seminar’s stellar presenters will provide important and actionable information”.
This second part of the Symposium series on Control System Cyber Security for Energy will provide tangible recommendations and best practices for electric utilities to address current and upcoming compliance and cybersecurity challenges.
Network Perception CEO, Robin Berthier said: "Important lessons have been learned from a series of high-profile incidents against OT environments last year. The CS2AI symposium is the perfect forum to connect the dots and elevate your understanding of how to best protect your organization's mission-critical assets."
*SYMPOSIUM AGENDA*
1:00 PM Kickoff with Derek Harp
1:15 PM Keynote: Electric Sector Digital Resilience – A Global Perspective with Melissa Hathaway
Followed by Q&A
2:00 PM Hands-On Exploit Experience: Tales from the Field with Marc Rogers
Followed by Q & A
2:30 PM Responding to High Impact Cyber Security events in Operations with Ben Sooter
Followed by Q & A
3:00 PM Cyber Security Challenges for Electric Utilities with Branko Terzic
Followed by Q & A
3:30 PM Vulnerability Management for Electric Utilities with Philip Huff
Followed by Q & A
4:00 PM Threats to Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) with Saman Zonouz
Followed by Q & A
4:25 PM Implementing Electronic Security Controls with Todd Chwialkowski
Followed by Q & A
5:15 PM NERC CIP Firewall Change Review Workflow with Robin Berthier
Followed by Q & A
5:30 PM Symposium Close
Control Systems Cyber Security Association International - (CS)2AI, pronounced “see say”, is the world's largest and most influential community dedicated solely to the protection of control systems from cybersecurity threats. (CS)2AI connects people and organizations around the world with the knowledge and resources to protect their control systems from ever evolving cybersecurity threats. A nonprofit work force development association with over 23,000 members worldwide, we enable our members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development. https://www.cs2ai.org
