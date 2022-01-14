Luxurious Turnkey Villa on Exclusive Paradise Island, Bahamas to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Tucked in a private enclave on exclusive Paradise Island Immaculate design for entertaining Turnkey villa with designer kitchen and spacious suites Oceanfront to the prestigious Paradise West Beach Minutes from Atlantis Resort and gorgeous Nassau

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes from the Atlantis Resort and gorgeous Nassau, Paradise West Beach Villa #3 will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Duncombe of ERA Dupuch Real Estate. Currently listed for $12.25 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on February 22–28 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“After watching several successful auctions in the Bahamas, I am so looking forward to collaborating with the Concierge Auctions’ team. From my local expertise and connections in the Bahamas, to the Concierge Auctions’ award-winning marketing and their dedicated sales support, I know we will put together a competitive selection of bidders for this one-of-a-kind luxurious estate,” stated listing agent, Adam Duncombe.

Tucked within a private enclave on one of the Caribbean's most exclusive islands is this luxurious villa. Mere minutes from the Atlantis Resort and Casino, the villa sits in a beachfront oasis with privacy at every turn. White sand and a harborside dock equipped to accommodate boats up to 150 feet make oceanfront living as convenient as it is breathtaking. The villa’s design is ideal for entertaining, with a kitchen that will thrill any chef and an open concept living and dining space to gather in. Make the most of the Caribbean with outdoor entertaining spaces, perfect for cocktails or alfresco dinners. Enjoy windows stretching from floor to cathedral ceilings and impeccable furnishings throughout the indoors. A separate private ocean-facing balcony awaits in both the primary and first guest suites, while the southern two suites share a sprawling covered patio.

Paradise West Beach Villa #3 shares renowned Paradise Island with prestigious neighbors, including the Atlantis Resort and Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina. Though the enclave in which the villa sits grants an atmosphere of peace and privacy, all the amenities of Nassau are minutes from the front door. Gorgeous as the Bahamas are, Paradise Island is a haven beyond compare. With balmy weather to be expected year-round, the Island is bursting with spots to swim, sunbathe, fish, dive, boat, and explore. Enjoy watersports or spend leisurely days on flawless white sand beaches.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.