I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Overnight Lane Closures Next Week for Large Sign Maintenance in Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter periodic lane closures in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties on Monday, January 17, through Thursday, January 20, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for large sign maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Eastbound at the U.S. 202/U.S. 422 Interchange in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Both directions at the Interstate 476 Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

Westbound at the Route 23/Conshohocken Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

Westbound at the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Interchange in Philadelphia;

Both directions at the northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway/Roosevelt Boulevard) Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound at the Montgomery Drive Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound at the westbound U.S. 30/Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound at the Spring Garden Street Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound at the Interstate 676 Interchange in Philadelphia;

Westbound at the South Street Interchange in Philadelphia; and

Westbound at the 30th Street Interchange in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is replacing and repairing large sign structures throughout the Philadelphia region.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, Pennsylvania is the general contractor on the $2,937,500 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

