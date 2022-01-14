Updated Minnesota Groundwater Protection Rule Maps Now Available

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued updated maps that will help farmers across the state comply with the Groundwater Protection Rule. The rule restricts fall application of nitrogen fertilizer in areas vulnerable to contamination and it outlines steps to reduce the severity of contamination in areas where nitrate is already elevated in public water supply wells. An updated map of public water supply wells with elevated nitrate levels can be found here on the MDA’s webpage.

The MDA has also made changes to the Fall Nitrogen Fertilizer Application Restrictions map which is also viewable on the MDA website. The restriction of fall application on these acres will begin September 1, 2022. Farmers are encouraged to check the new maps prior to the fall of 2022 to determine if their fields are subject to these restrictions.

