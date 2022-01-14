Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
January 14, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, Austria, to establish a representative office in Venice, California.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.