Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, Austria, to establish a representative office in Venice, California.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

