Steamy, Sensational and Skyrocketing in Value: Vintage Pulp Fiction at www.ComicConnect.com Comic Book Auction
Now’s the Time to Invest in Pulps, This Soon-to-Be Graded Collectible
“Pulps have been notoriously undervalued for decades. In 2022, we’ll be seeing record-breaking prices that are just as mind-blowing as the pulp art and stories were at the time.” ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Vincent Zurzolo
Graphic. Lewd. Violent. Over-the-top. Classic pulp fiction—those cheaply-printed books and magazines that sold for a dime or quarter a century ago—are now fetching thousands.
“Investors always ask what the next big genre will be,” says Vincent Zurzolo, one of the world’s leading comic and pop-culture collectibles experts.
“These days, I’m telling them: pulps. Especially since CGC will start grading them this summer—which will send values soaring.”
Zurzolo should know. For the last year his company, ComicConnect.com—the industry’s top online auction house—has sold pulps for unprecedented prices, a trend he expects to continue during their latest auction, starting January 17.
Pulps in a Nutshell
Published in the late 19th and early 20th century, pulps—with their eye-popping covers and sensational stories—paved the way for comics, sci fi, fantasy and horror. Many revered writers of the age—Lovecraft, Asimov, Bradbury—became famous because of pulps.
But because of their age, it’s hard to find copies in high-grade condition. After all, the term “pulp” comes from the cheap wood pulp paper they’re printed on, and their untrimmed pages chip and flake. For some, this scarcity is part of the appeal.
Why Values Are Rising
One reason collectors embrace pulps is because they are inexpensive compared to collectible comics—which makes them accessible to those with tight budgets. Another is their historic significance. And for some, the often edgy, salacious content add to the intrigue.
A combination of the great pulp collections consistently being brought to market by www.ComicConnect.com and the 3rd party graded encapsulated pulps by grading company CGC, the comic industry’s gold standard beginning this summer, are two significant reasons the pulp market is poised to explode.
“Historically, once third-parties began grading comics, video games, cards, coins—their values surged,” says Zurzolo. “We’re already seeing it.”
Zurzolo recently sold an 8.0 graded copy of the October 1933 “Batwoman” Weird Tales—which first sold for 25 cents—for a record breaking $17,095.90, plus a 4.0 graded copy of the June 1938 The Spider for $6,618.25—an edgy hero title that first sold for 10 cents. And the trend is only beginning.
ComicConnect’s Upcoming Auction
ComicConnect’s latest pulp auction, which runs from January 17-February 10, features more than 800 lots, including rare, high-grade sci-fi specimens, plus many affordable mid-grade items. Bids start at just $1.
Many items belong to the “Cuthbert Collection”—a private sci-fi collection belonging to writer Chester Cuthbert and never before on the market. In addition, here’s some titles Zurzolo is watching:
• An 8.0 Very Fine/Near Mint copy of Amazing Stories, August 1928, which marks the first appearance of Buck Rogers. Adding to its value: a new Buck Rogers TV show—rumored to star—George Clooney is purportedly in the works.
• First appearances of Conan the Barbarian (Weird Tales, December 1932), The Spider (Spider, October 1933), and King Kull (Weird Tales, August 1929).
• First issues of many titles, including Amazing Stories, Marvel Science Stories, The Spider, Astonishing Stories and more.
“Pulps have been notoriously undervalued for decades, compared to other collectibles,” says Zurzolo. “I believe that in 2022, we’ll be seeing record-breaking prices that are just as mind-blowing as the pulp art and stories were at the time.”
Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
+1 847-327-9530
joannepr@aol.com