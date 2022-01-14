SportsEdTV Names Big League Pitching Coach A Senior Contributor

Scott Emerson SportsEdTV

Scott Emerson, Oakland A’s Veteran Coach to Offer MLB Insight

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has added another important major league coaching talent to its array of sports contributors. In the latest rendition, Scott Emerson, seasoned Oakland A’s pitching coach has joined the leader in free online sports instruction as a senior contributor.

“Scott is approaching ten years of tenure with the A’s which speaks volumes about his value and talents given how coaching rosters seem to be in constant flux in the big leagues,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman, SportsEdTV.

The Oakland Athletics named Emerson their major league bullpen coach in 2014. He was promoted to the position of pitching coach in 2017.

“As an active left-handed pitcher, Scott spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles organization, and in the Boston Red Sox Organization 1995 through 1996,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

He joined the Oakland Athletics minor league system as the pitching coach of the Modesto Athletics in 2002 where he spent 2 seasons. He spent 2005–2006 with the Stockton Ports and 2007–2010 with the Midland Rockhounds. He then spent 2 seasons in AAA with the Sacramento River Cats before being named the Minor League Pitching Coordinator in 2013.

