3rd ANNUAL BOCA RATON ECO TRAIL TREKKER EVENT FEATURING EXPO, 5K & 10K CHALLENGES AND FAMILY FUN WALK ON JAN. 23rd
Sports, Health & Wellness Expo Will Feature Local Vendors, Refreshments, Live DJ, and Joint Fitness Classes
After missing out last year due to Covid, I am delighted that we are able to organize a full health and wellness expo and run/walk again.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Boca Raton Eco Trail Trekker and Expo event is returning in-person at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Sunday, January 23rd. Founded by Paul Collins, the Boca Raton Eco Trail Trekker Challenges are a community sports event, promoting health, wellness, leadership, team spirit, commitment to excellence and raising money for charities and good causes. The Expo will feature local vendors, refreshments, a live DJ, and joint fitness classes. The 5K & 10K Challenges and 2K Family Fun Walk will also be held where participants raise funds for their favorite charity. Entries are as a team of 4 or as an individual.
Seniors are catered for with their very own Seniors Olympics – Challenges sponsored by Florida Blue, Include six vendors holding a one minute fitness challenge. Seniors who participate in either the 5k, 10k or walk could win the overall Olympic trophy. Trophies awarded to both ladies and the men according to age groups.
“After missing out last year due to Covid, I am delighted that we are able to organize a full health and wellness expo and run/walk again,” said Paul Collins, Founder of Eco Trail Trekker Global USA. “We are always happy to support great charities and a great day out is in store for everyone that attends.”
WHEN: Sunday, January 23, 2022
Expo Open 9:00am-4:00pm
5K & 10K Challenges 8:00am
2K Family Fun Walk 9:00am
Registration in hotel foyer opens at 7:30am
WHERE: Embassy Suites by Hilton in Boca Raton; 661 NW 53rd Street
WHO: Walkers & Runners are welcome, however participation in the walk and/or challenges not required for entry to Expo.
COST: To purchase tickets for the Expo on Eventbrite: $10 per person, click here, At the Door $15, Children 12 and under are free of charge. To register for the 2K, 5K & 10K click here.
DETAILS: Ticket price gives access to the whole expo including: The Cannabis Educational Forum, The Speakers in the Theatre, and participation in any of the activities including the dog show, Zumba, fitness classes and more. There will be food sampling including healthy food choices with over 60 vendors promoting products and services from the sports, health & wellness sectors. The 5K and 10K challenges feature team and individual participants in the early morning from 8:00am and in conjunction with the Sports, Health & Wellness Expo. Teams of 4 start together, stay together and finish together. Route for the challenges and fun walk will start on the El Rio Trail adjacent to the Embassy Suites Hotel. The organizers donate 50% of all the participants entrance fees to charities or a good cause chosen by the participants.
About Boca Raton Eco Trail Trekker
Eco Trail Trekker Global Events enable us to support charities and good causes in our local communities or further afield and rewards us with a healthier lifestyle both physically and mentally. Our Sports, Health & Wellness Expo enables like-minded people to discover the latest developments our vendors have to offer to improve your wellbeing aspirations. Inspire your friends, work colleagues and family to participate in one of our many challenges. Train together, start together, stay together and finish together. Everyone welcome – teams and individuals! For more information about Boca Raton Eco Trail Trekker 2022, or if you are interested in being a vendor, visit https://www.ecotrailtrekker.com/. For information about fundraising opportunities, contact: info@ecotrailtrekker.com
About Paul Collins
Eco Trail Trekker Global USA is the brainchild of UK entrepreneur Paul Collins and 2019 saw the inaugural event in the USA which aims to showcase the greener side of Boca Raton, promoting environmental awareness, leadership, teamwork with sport, health and wellness being at the core whilst giving back to the community.
Paul was born in England in the City of Leeds, Yorkshire and ran a successful international sport and corporate wear business there for over 35 years before selling out in 2008. He now splits his time between the USA and the UK.
