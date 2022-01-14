Looking for an At-home or In-person COVID-19 Test? What to Know Before You Go.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The news is filled with stories of long lines at in-person COVID testing sites across the country. Reports of limited supplies of at-home test kits have consumers headed online to see what they can buy. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants consumers to be on guard against scammers who are taking advantage of people’s need for testing. Here is what consumers should keep in mind as they look for testing options:

In-person Testing

Look up an official testing site. Make sure the testing site you are visiting in an official testing site either run by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) or that the testing site is using a licensed laboratory to process your test results. You can look for official testing sites at https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. To search lab licensing, visit https://www.cdc.gov/clia/LabSearch.html.

Buying At-home Tests Online

Buy only FDA authorized tests. Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA for home use. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy. The FDA also has a list of fraudulent COVID-19 products that scammers are trying to sell.

Be on the lookout for other "red flags." Be suspicious of website URLs registered within the last six months; you can search any site's domain registration through the Whois Public Internet Directory. If a website has pictures and information that are copy-and-pasted from other websites, or the sites are advertised on social media, this could be a sign it's fake. Also, make sure the website is secure by looking for an "S" after the HTTP in the URL and/or a lock symbol on the left of the URL bar.

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact SCDCA by calling 1 (844) TELL-DCA (835-5322) or file a report online. For more tips on how to avoid scams, download our free guide to guarding against scams “Ditch the Pitch.”

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free in SC: 1 (800) 922-1594.

