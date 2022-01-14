Press Releases

01/14/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez, who died earlier this week as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call on September 9, 2008.

Flags should be lowered effective immediately through sunset on the date of interment, which has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

While responding to the domestic violence call, Officer Gonzalez’s vehicle collided with another officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed. The other officer, Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte, was killed instantly. Officer Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma, from which she never emerged.

Governor Lamont said, “Officer Gonzalez is a hero, who gave her life in response to a call that someone else was in danger. Her passing is a terrible reminder of the danger that police officers put themselves in each and every day in service to our communities. Officer Gonzalez embodies what it means to lead a life of respect, courage, and integrity, and we will forever remember the sacrifice she made to protect another life. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I express my deepest condolences to Officer Gonzalez’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters in the New Haven Police Department.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Officer Diane Gonzalez was a dedicated, integral member of the New Haven Police force. As a single mother working the midnight shift, her memory and legacy will serve countless of young women who aspire to join this male-dominated field. My most sincere condolences go to Officer Gonzalez’s family, friends, and the New Haven Police Department.”