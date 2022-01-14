Submit Release
Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on March 1 for State Representative Seat in Hartford and Windsor

Governor Ned Lamont

01/14/2022

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on March 1 for State Representative Seat in Hartford and Windsor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 5th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of portions of Hartford and Windsor, became vacant on January 10, 2022, following the resignation of Brandon L. McGee Jr.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 5th Assembly District in Hartford **Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 5th Assembly District in Windsor

