01/14/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on the Departure of UConn Interim President Dr. Agwunobi

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made this morning that UConn Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi plans to leave his position with the university effective February 20, 2022, for a new opportunity in the private sector:

“I thank Dr. Andrew Agwunobi for his service to UConn over the years, and I wish him well in his new opportunity in the private sector. Dr. Agwunobi has helped to steer UConn and UConn Health through unprecedented times, all while overseeing significant growth in research and enrollment. UConn’s Medical School has grown under his leadership, and our flagship higher education institution has strengthened its reputation as a national leader. I have had the pleasure of spending time with Andy, and I will miss his thoughtful outlook and positive demeanor. I have immense confidence in the UConn Board of Trustees and Chairman Dan Toscano as they search for a permanent replacement to lead UConn into the future. Meanwhile, UConn is incredibly fortunate to have the talented and unflappable Dr. Radenka Maric to steer UConn on an interim basis. I appointed Dr. Maric to serve on the Connecticut Innovations Board of Directors because of her incredible contributions to improve and strengthen UConn’s prowess in research. Our Huskies will remain in good hands.”