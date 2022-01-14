New speakers from Abbvie, GSK, Scripps Research and Engitix Therapeutics join 3D Cell Culture Conference in 4 weeks

SMi Group reports: new speakers from Abbvie, GSK, Scripps Research and Engitix Therapeutics join the 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference in February 2022

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only four weeks to go until the 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture will now take place as a ‘Virtual Conference’ with online access only on 9th and 10th February 2022.

Over the past few years, 3D Cell Culture has gained momentum within the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits that this model offers for in vitro applications patient-derived tissues, drug discovery, predictivity and validation, and safety and toxicity.

3D Cell Culture technology promises to offer increased translatability in models and reduce the costly rates of drug attrition in the discovery process -- heralding the next major advance in the discovery of pharmaceuticals.

SMi Group are delighted to welcome new speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies; Abbvie, GSK, Scripps Research and Engitix Therapeutics who are speaking live for the first time at this conference:

Terry Van Vleet, Investigative Toxicology and Pathology, AbbVie will be presenting on Application/Characterization of Organ-on-a-Chip Platforms from Preclinical Species in Drug Safety and ADME Testing, covering:

• The need and applications for animal cell-based chips in safety assessment of drugs

• Challenges and barriers to building chips from animal cells

• An approach to building animal cell chips, the outcome of that effort, and lessons learned

• Need for improved value compared to spheroids for increased cost/time

BanuPriya Sridharan, Investigator Organoid and Cell Body, GSK will be presenting on

HTS Considerations For Implementing Complex Co-Culture Models As Secondary Screening Tools, which focuses on:

• Traditional HTS utilizes tumor cells in two-dimensional format that fail to recapitulate the complex tumor microenvironment (TME) morphology and do not translate well to in vivo and clinical outcomes

• We developed a versatile triculture model of NSCLC that incorporates cancer associated cells such as normal lung fibroblasts and normal bronchiolar epithelial cells, and, components of the extracellular matrix (ECM), in the context of developing robust, scalable and functional assays

• To assess cytotoxicity, tumor cell viability was determined via cell Titer-Glo or inherent GFP expression in the tumor cells by high content analysis (HCA)

• This allowed the screening of PARP inhibitors across drug sensitive and resistant cell lines in traditional versus triculture platforms



Luca Frenguelli, Senior Scientist, Engitix Therapeutics is speaking on Human tissue-specific extracellular matrix 3D models: a unique approach for novel target identification and drug screening, which covers:

• Development of decellularized tissue-specific extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffolds

• Advantages of using ECM-based 3D models compared to twodimensional models on plastic

• Use of tissue-specific ECM hydrogels as a scalable and reproducible model to mimicking human disease, an overview

Louis Scampavia,Scientific Director, Sr, Scripps Research will be discussing 3D uHTS Models for Chemo Response Profiling of Cancer which will focus on:

• 3D Pancreas and Brain Cancer Modeling

• 3D Technology and HTS Protocol

• Primary cell isolation from patients

• Screening the NCI Oncology Drug Set

• Dose Response results

• Drug Gene Network Analysis

• Synergy studies

