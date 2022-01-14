World’s Fastest Decking System Now Available In North America

Decktec™ Brand Logo Decktec - Perfect Decks In Half The Time Photo of Decktec™ Product Packaging

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decks are one of today’s most popular home improvement additions. They connect our indoor spaces to the outdoors, expanding our living spaces with versatile comfort. From modest patios to ambitious wrap arounds, decks can be an excellent investment for home owners.Vinyl Trends Inc., a building products and flooring solutions company based in Cambridge, Ontario, is pleased to introduce Decktec to the North American market. Decktec is a must-know decking solution for professional deck builders and weekend DIY-ers alike.Compared to conventional deck builds, Decktec is an innovative new system that allows builders to lay decking boards in half the time. Decktec is a complete system that also effectively protects the joists from the elements and is suitable for all natural timbers. Manufactured with both fixed and removable spacers. Decktec is fast and easy to set out, and progressively straightens every board along the way. Best of all, Decktec always allows for expansion and contraction.Originally designed and developed in Australia, Decktec is a smart decking solution that solves a number of common deck building problems. It makes installation significantly faster than conventional deck builds, and makes board alignment a breeze. The system protects all the joists, meaning Decktec decks last longer, too. Decktec is made from 100% recycled polypropylene, and the product comes packaged in 100% recyclable cartons, reducing the environmental impact of your decking projects.According to Jean Rablat, Vice President of Vinyl Trends, “When we saw how successful Decktec has been in the Australian market, we knew it could be an excellent addition to our product line. Decktec is ideal for our US and Canadian markets.”For the professional deck builder, the benefits of using Decktec are obvious. Modest additional material cost is drastically offset by significantly reduced build time and labour cost. Decktec installations require less skilled labour to achieve professional results. Once an installer is familiar with the product, Decktec can be installed by almost anyone, even junior employees. Decktec makes it possible to build more decks in less time.Deck building doesn’t have to be painful work. Builders will spend less time kneeling when working with Decktec. Simply set out and lay the boards, sparing backs and joints from the stress associated with a typical deck build.Decktec is made to suit joists up to 2-inch (50 mm) wide and 5.5-inch (140 mm) decking boards. Set out an entire deck with one initial string line. Decktec is ideal for new decks or for replacing boards. Recessed fixing points ensure nails will always be flush. Watch this short video to see how Decktec works Order Decktec online from the US and Canadian websites with delivery to anywhere in North America.Decktec Benefits At A Glance:● Fast and simple to set out● Protect joists from rotting● Lay boards around objects with perfect alignment● Accommodates bent boards● Complete more projects in a season

