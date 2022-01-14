Route 232 (Second Street Pike), Creamery Road Lane Closures Begin Next Week for IDA Storm Debris Cleanup in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic weekday lane closures are scheduled on Route 232 (Second Street Pike) and Creamery Road in Bucks County on Wednesday, January 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for debris removal from Tropical Storm Ida in early September, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The periodic lane closes will remain in place through early February.

The work locations are:

Route 232 (Second Street Pike) between Swamp Road and Tapeworm Road in Wrightstown and Northampton townships; and

Creamery Road between Sweetbriar Road and Park Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

