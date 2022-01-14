Submit Release
Route 232 (Second Street Pike), Creamery Road Lane Closures Begin Next Week for IDA Storm Debris Cleanup in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic weekday lane closures are scheduled on Route 232 (Second Street Pike) and Creamery Road in Bucks County on Wednesday, January 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for debris removal from Tropical Storm Ida in early September, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The periodic lane closes will remain in place through early February.

The work locations are:

  • Route 232 (Second Street Pike) between Swamp Road and Tapeworm Road in Wrightstown and Northampton townships; and
  • Creamery Road between Sweetbriar Road and Park Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships.

 Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

 

