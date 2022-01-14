Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates Becomes First Practice in Connecticut to Partner with Rad AI
Partnership provides NVRA radiologists with access to Rad AI Omni, the only AI solution improving efficiency and quality while reducing radiologist burnout
...Our fellow Strategic Radiology collaborative members have shared how Rad AI Omni has improved their report efficiency and quality, while reducing radiologist fatigue at their practices...”WATERBURY, CT, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates (NVRA), a premier physician-owned, subspecialty radiology practice in Connecticut, announced it is forming a partnership with Rad AI, the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company, to use its advanced Omni technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. Since 1975, NVRA has continued to offer patients, physicians, and healthcare networks a full range of high-quality and affordable diagnostic imaging.
“NVRA is dedicated to bringing the latest proven technologies to our communities for the best results. Our fellow Strategic Radiology collaborative members have shared how Rad AI Omni has improved their report efficiency and quality, while reducing radiologist fatigue at their practices,” said Dr. Geoff Manton, President of NVRA. “We are excited to bring these benefits to the radiologists at our practice.”
Rad AI Omni automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language and style preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“We are excited about our latest partnership with an innovative group like NVRA that’s committed to excellence and addressing burnout and improved quality,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “Burnout was chosen as the biggest threat to radiology for the third year in a row by AuntMinnie, and we anticipate that most forward-thinking radiology groups will focus on addressing this challenge in 2022 now that there is a viable solution.”
About Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates:
Over the thirty years since its founding, Naugatuck Valley Radiology has grown to a 12-Radiologist subspecialized practice and expanded into a full-service imaging network, providing a delivery system combined with the most advanced high-tech resources available.
NVRA has continued to provide a full-service imaging network with focused diagnostic health care, reaching out into the greater Waterbury, CT community. Since 1975, NVRA continues to offer patients, physicians, and healthcare networks a full range of high-quality and affordable diagnostic imaging.
NVRA is a physician-owned company that operates and manages 4 outpatient imaging centers. All Naugatuck Valley Radiology affiliated centers have earned the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence designation awarded by the American College of Radiology.
Learn more about NVRA at https://nvranet.com.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
