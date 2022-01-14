Use SLEIS To Slice The Time Spent Reporting Emissions

The State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) can simplify your 2021 air emissions inventory report and ensure it is complete and accurate. The 2021 emissions inventory is due for all Title V facilities and for Minor Source facilities in Field Offices 1 & 6 (see map here: Environmental Field Offices). This web-based system includes several user-friendly features:

It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.

It’s easy: SLEIS has a tip tool with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.

It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.

Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis.

Sign up for training now or check out one of the online training videos at eAirServices.

In-person morning and afternoon training sessions will tentatively be held on February 8 and February 15. Zoom training sessions will be held on February 23, March 3, and April 7. When visiting eAirServices, scroll down to and click on "What Kind of Training Is Available for SLEIS?"