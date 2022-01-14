Submit Release
Maine School Safety Center to Offer School Emergency Planning Virtual Office Hours

Melissa Condon, the Emergency Operations Planning Officer for the Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center will be offering virtual office hours for anyone working in Maine’s education workforce who is interested in talking about School Emergency Planning.

Sessions will be offered Weekly on Mondays & Wednesdays from 8:00am – 10:00am starting on Monday, January 19th and ending on Monday, February 28th

If you are interested in registering to attend any of the Office Hours, email Melissa.A.Condon@maine.gov for a link to join the virtual meeting.

Description: 

Available for personalized discussions for School Administrative Units (SAUs) related to various areas of emergency management and planning to include mitigating against, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from various threats and hazards that exist both to the school and surrounding community.

This is an opportunity to ask questions and/or seek technical assistance for topics such as:

  • The development of a Comprehensive Health and Safety and Emergency Management Plan
  • Identifying and planning for all hazards and potential hazards that could reasonably be expected to affect a SAU
  • Forming a collaborative, multi-disciplinary planning team
  • Developing and enhancing MOUs/MOAs with community partners
  • Physical site assessments
  • Emergency management training and education opportunities
  • Emergency exercises/drills
  • Continuity of Operations

For further information or questions, contact Melissa Condon at Melissa.A.Condon@maine.gov.

