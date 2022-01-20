VHRP LIVE! Live Again On Stage with The Only Girl, a Suffragette Era Battle of the Sexes with Music by Victor Herbert
Rejoice as the Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! returns to the stage at a new venue— the Theater at St. Jeans with The New Victor Herbert OrchestraNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! opens Season Eight, with The Only Girl, Herbert’s 1914 Musical Comedy, on Tuesday, February 22nd through Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, at 7:30PM. Both performances will feature The New Victor Herbert Orchestra.
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! presents
The Only Girl, the 1914 musical comedy
February 22nd-23rd, 7:30 PM
Featuring The New Victor Herbert Orchestra
All performances take place at
The Theater at St. Jeans
150 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave.
Box office is open. Tickets $40 (General Admission), $30 (Seniors), $15 (students with ID)
Tickets at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com
Proof of vaccination required for entrance and masks must be worn by all attendees.
Celebrate VHRP LIVE’s return to live performance on Tuesday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 23rd, and enjoy The Only Girl at our new home at The Theater at St. Jeans. This fully equipped theater features a raked auditorium with 204 plush seats, opera acoustics, unobstructed sight lines, an orchestra pit, a lobby with seating, restrooms, and an elevator for accessibility. All performances will be supported by The New Victor Herbert Orchestra in the pit.
When librettist Alan Kimbrough hears a haunting melody drifting from his neighbor’s apartment, he becomes obsessed. On the hunt for a collaborator, “Kim” insists on meeting the man who wrote the composition. Delight in Ruth and Kim’s repartee as they raise eyebrows and match wits in a battle of the sexes that was ahead of its time. Will they make beautiful music together?
The Only Girl arrived on Broadway on November 2, 1914, as Suffragettes were marching in Manhattan, and World War I was well underway in Europe. It was a musical comedy about the present. Ruth’s beautiful song is the popular melody “When You’re Away,” a beautiful ballad by Herbert that has managed to remain in front of audiences well into the 21st century.
The Only Girl features Joanie Brittingham, Andrew Buck, Jack Cotterell, Alexa Devlin, Hannah Holmes, Emily Hughes, Sara Law, Barbee Monk, Mariah Muehler, Jonathan Fox Powers, Christopher Robin Sapp and David Seatter.
Music by Victor Herbert
Libretto by Henry Blossom
New Libretto Adaptation by Alyce Mott
Music Director/Conductor-Michael Thomas
Pianist-William Hicks
Stage Director-Alyce Mott
Choreographer-Andrea Andresakis
Stage Manager-Dianna Garten
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively dedicated to reviving the work of Victor Herbert, an Irish American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend. Herbert indelibly influenced the foundations of the American musical theater by writing for, and placing the full orchestra into the Broadway Theater Pit in 1894. Founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.
For more information visit: www.vhrplive.org
