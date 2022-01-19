Number of Homes HERS® Rated in the U.S. in 2021 Tops 300,000 Mark
I congratulate the builders, HERS Raters, and RESNET strategic allies that are leading the trend to mainstream high-performance homes in the marketplace..”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In good news for the HERS® industry, the number of homes that were energy rated and received a HERS Index Score in 2021 continued to break historical records.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
In 2021, there were 313,153 homes HERS Rated in the country. This pushed the total number of homes HERS Rated in the U.S. to date to over 3.3 million.
The previous record from 2020 was 299,775 homes HERS rated.
The average HERS Index Score in 2021 was 58. This is 42% more efficient than a home built as recently as 2006.
For a breakdown of the number of HERS rated homes in 2021 and the average HERS Index Score by state go to 2021 HERS Activity by State
For a breakdown of the number of HERS rated homes in 2021 and the average HERS Index Score by IECC Climate Zone go to 2021 HERS Activity by Climate Zone
Of greater significance is the energy bill savings that the families who purchased these HERS rated homes are receiving. It is calculated that the 2021 HERS rated homes will net over $227 million in annual energy bill savings, as compared to the HERS reference home.
In addition, it is calculated that the homes that were HERS rated in 2021 will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1.236 million tons annually. These savings will, according to the EPA calculator, equate to 269,013 passenger vehicles being taken off the road for one year.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented on the 313,153 homes HERS rated in 2021, "Homebuilders are increasingly seeing energy efficiency as a major selling point for buying a new home. To take advantage of this opportunity, builders across the nation are presenting their homes' energy performance in a way that every home buyer can understand, the home's HERS Index Score. I expect that this trend will continue. It is particularly encouraging that the average HERS Index Score of homes HERS rated was 58. This is 42% more efficient than homes built as recently as 2006 and 72% more efficient than a typical home built in the 1970s. I congratulate the builders, HERS Raters, and RESNET strategic allies that are leading the trend to mainstream high-performance homes in the marketplace.”
Baden stated that “RESNET, however, is not content with the current market share of homes that are HERS rated. In 2022, RESNET is launching its initiatives that will include increasing the demand for HERS Raters services through new opportunities in energy code compliance, water efficiency rating, and rating the installation of HVAC systems.”
For a listing of RESNET 2022 priorities adopted by the RESNET Board of Directors go to 2022 RESNET Mission, Goals and Priorities
Valerie D Briggs
RESNET
+1 760-681-2390
valerie@resnet.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other