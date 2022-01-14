Submit Release
“Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism” Named Gold-Level Winner by The Mom’s Choice Awards®

Embrace a difference...and MAKE a difference!”
— David Petrovic
MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-authors Sandy Petrovic and David Petrovic are honored to announce that “Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism” has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award® at the GOLD level. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, “Expect a Miracle” is deemed to be among the best products / services for families.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

Co-authored by an autistic young adult (David) and his mother (Sandy), the 2-time award-winning Expect a Miracle enables readers to experience, understand, improve, and embrace life with autism, whether personally or professionally. Written from their separate perspectives, this inspiring book in two voices enables an intricate understanding of life with autism. Presented in story-like fashion, it uniquely chronicles the challenges and victories of each developmental stage from toddlerhood through young adulthood. It covers topics such as bullying, sensory challenges, transitioning, college preparation and success, and employment. The book inspires hope and practical ideas and would be valuable to autistic persons and their loved ones, educators, counselors, medical professionals, employers, co-workers, and anyone interested in learning more about autism or breaking through barriers. Validating its value, "Expect a Miracle" is a required read in select college courses.

David is a national speaker (including a TEDx Talk) as well as a middle school teacher with a master’s degree. Learn more at aspergermiracles.com

