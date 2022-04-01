Submit Release
2-Time Award-Winning “Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism” Is a Must-Read for Autism Awareness Month

Front cover image of the book, "Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism"

"Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism"

“Expect a Miracle” Enables Readers to Experience, Understand, Improve, and Embrace Life with Autism.

Embrace a difference...and MAKE a difference!”
— David Petrovic
MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unique book earned a prestigious gold-level Mom’s Choice Award® as well as a 1st place Firebird Book Award in two categories: Parenting & Family AND Inspirational/Motivational. Co-authors Sandy Petrovic and David Petrovic seek to expand autism awareness to acceptance, inclusion, and opportunities. Through their writings and presentations, this mother/son duo seek to educate on the realities and potentials of autistic individuals. David is an autistic young adult who holds a master’s degree despite his early years spent in special education classrooms. He is a national speaker (including a TEDx Talk) despite barely speaking at age 3, and most importantly to him, he is a middle school teacher educating on more than the curriculum.

Written from their separate perspectives, this inspiring book in two voices enables an intricate understanding of life with autism. Presented in story-like fashion, it uniquely chronicles the challenges and victories of each developmental stage from toddlerhood through young adulthood. It covers topics such as bullying, sensory challenges, transitioning, college preparation and success, and employment. The book inspires hope and practical ideas and would be valuable to autistic persons and their loved ones, educators, counselors, medical professionals, employers, co-workers, and anyone interested in learning more about autism or breaking through barriers. Validating its value, "Expect a Miracle" is a required read in select college courses.

Purchase on Amazon in print or eBook

WEBSITE: aspergermiracles.com

Sandy Petrovic
Miracle Expectations, LLC
aspergermiracles@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

David Petrovic: Autism Speaker/Author (Trailer)

You just read:

