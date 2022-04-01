2-Time Award-Winning “Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism” Is a Must-Read for Autism Awareness Month
“Expect a Miracle” Enables Readers to Experience, Understand, Improve, and Embrace Life with Autism.
Embrace a difference...and MAKE a difference!”MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unique book earned a prestigious gold-level Mom’s Choice Award® as well as a 1st place Firebird Book Award in two categories: Parenting & Family AND Inspirational/Motivational. Co-authors Sandy Petrovic and David Petrovic seek to expand autism awareness to acceptance, inclusion, and opportunities. Through their writings and presentations, this mother/son duo seek to educate on the realities and potentials of autistic individuals. David is an autistic young adult who holds a master’s degree despite his early years spent in special education classrooms. He is a national speaker (including a TEDx Talk) despite barely speaking at age 3, and most importantly to him, he is a middle school teacher educating on more than the curriculum.
— David Petrovic
Written from their separate perspectives, this inspiring book in two voices enables an intricate understanding of life with autism. Presented in story-like fashion, it uniquely chronicles the challenges and victories of each developmental stage from toddlerhood through young adulthood. It covers topics such as bullying, sensory challenges, transitioning, college preparation and success, and employment. The book inspires hope and practical ideas and would be valuable to autistic persons and their loved ones, educators, counselors, medical professionals, employers, co-workers, and anyone interested in learning more about autism or breaking through barriers. Validating its value, "Expect a Miracle" is a required read in select college courses.
Purchase on Amazon in print or eBook
WEBSITE: aspergermiracles.com
Sandy Petrovic
Miracle Expectations, LLC
aspergermiracles@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
David Petrovic: Autism Speaker/Author (Trailer)