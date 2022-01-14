Public Hearing: Executive Order 41, Review of Aerial Application of Herbicides for Forest Management

MAINE, January 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 21, 2022

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting - Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry seeks public comment on Executive Order 41 (EO 41), A Review of Aerial Application of Herbicides for Forest Management. EO 41 directs the Maine Forest Service and the Board of Pesticides Control to review rules related to the aerial application of synthetic herbicides and make recommendations intended to further protect waterways, wildlife, wildlife habitat, and other natural resources.

The department and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife have been working on this directive since last summer and have produced a draft review. The department requests that comments focus on the content of the draft review.

The listening session will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be conducted remotely, via the Teams platform, due to Covid-19 public health concerns. The listening session will be devoted to receiving comments from members of the public. Members of the public wishing to comment are asked to register to speak by contacting Rondi Doiron at rondi.doiron@maine.gov by 5:00 p.m. on January 19, 2022. Individuals who do not register to speak in advance will be allowed to comment, time permitting. Speakers will be limited to three minutes each to allow time for as many people to participate as possible.

Join the meeting

Written public comments will be accepted by email until Friday, February 4, 2022 at 5 p.m. at forestinfo@maine.gov.

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Rondi Doiron

Phone: