RAN Transportation Solutions, LLC Announces Greg Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

A new full-featured mobile TMS Startup strengthens their Executive team to kickoff 2022

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAN Transportation Solutions, LLC, Parent company of LYNKS (TMS), the first and only full-featured mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes, today announced that Greg Johnson has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson has more than forty-years of experience working in the technology sector, with the past thirty years in executive and senior management roles. Mr. Johnson most recently worked as the Vice President of Cloud Services Product Management for Information Resources Incorporated (IRI) of Chicago, Illinois. Prior to his time at IRI, Johnson worked as Senior Director, Big Data and BI Product Management for Microsoft.

Ned Lakshmipathy, MD, Founder of RAN Transportation said “Greg has spent most of his career working at disruptive companies, which is precisely why he is the right person to lead RAN Transportation Solutions and the launch of the LYNKS TMS. Because LYNKS was designed from the outset to disrupt the logistics industry, giving a competitive edge to small and smaller companies.”

Johnson isn’t all business though. He previously sat on the board of Carly Cares (www.teamcarlyq.com), a non-profit engaged in helping children with rare genetic diseases such as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria. During his time with the organization Greg taught himself molecular biology so that he could better serve the cause and to help fund three medical research grants.

Johnson has a B.S. from Purdue University, has nine granted patents.

RAN Transportation Solutions, LLC is the parent company of LYNKS (TMS) the first and only full-featured mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes.