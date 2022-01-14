St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4000264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan, Tpr. Dominique Figueroa, Det. Tpr.

Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Multiple

INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Drive, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault (x2)

ACCUSED: Anatoly Kishinevski

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/13/2022, at approximately 1731 hours, Vermont Troopers

began responding to a report of a domestic assault in a vehicle, which was

subsequently located on Industrial Drive in the town of Bradford, VT.

Investigation revealed that Anatoly Kishinevski (36) had assaulted another

individual. Further investigation revealed two more sexual assaults that

occurred within the previous weeks. Kishinevski was subsequently held without

bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/14/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.