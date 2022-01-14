St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4000264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan, Tpr. Dominique Figueroa, Det. Tpr.
Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Multiple
INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Drive, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault (x2)
ACCUSED: Anatoly Kishinevski
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/13/2022, at approximately 1731 hours, Vermont Troopers
began responding to a report of a domestic assault in a vehicle, which was
subsequently located on Industrial Drive in the town of Bradford, VT.
Investigation revealed that Anatoly Kishinevski (36) had assaulted another
individual. Further investigation revealed two more sexual assaults that
occurred within the previous weeks. Kishinevski was subsequently held without
bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/14/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.