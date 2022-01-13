NEBRASKA, January 13 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Supports AG’s Legal Action to Stop Unapproved Douglas County Mask Mandate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska Attorney General (AG) Doug Peterson has filed a lawsuit to stop enforcement of the unauthorized Douglas County mask mandate. The mandate was issued by Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse without approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“Abuse of power like this undermines trust in our nation’s pandemic response,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It’s dismaying to see Douglas County’s Health Director sidestep the proper legal channels and overreach her authority. I fully support the Attorney General’s lawsuit to uphold the rule of law in Nebraska.”

The court filing initiated by Attorney General Peterson is available by clicking here.