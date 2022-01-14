Gov. Kay Ivey on June 24, 2021 toured the Lovelady Center in Birmingham, AL. This facility helps women overcome barriers to success by providing access to needed services. While there, she was asked several questions, including why she entered politics. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Shares Why She Entered Politics
News Provided By
January 14, 2022, 09:27 GMT
You just read:
Gov. Ivey Shares Why She Entered Politics
News Provided By
January 14, 2022, 09:27 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.