NSI Caricom Announces Live Demo of NSI Rubber Base Product in Road Town, British Virgin Islands

The demo also features the new NSI’s Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel System based on light cured technology and beautiful chemistry to create a new hard gel system.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING , UNITED STATES , January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Nails Caricom LLC “NSI Caricom” the leading caribbean nail products digital platform, today announced the Live Demo of the NSI Rubber Base and PolyDip products to nail technicians in Road Town, British Virgin Islands on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The NSI Caricom Live Demo captures the best practices in the application of both PolyDip and Rubber Base to a client’s nails. The correct product application of NSI Rubber Base means no more lifting of your client’s nails. In particular, the NSI Rubber Base gel is really great for client’s with nails that have a history of chipping and peeling. Further, the NSI Rubber Base product is an excellent solution for client’s with thin and weak nails.

Additionally, NSI is promoting the new NSI’s Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel System combines light cured technology and beautiful chemistry to create a new hard gel system. The NSI’s Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel System is great for any level gel user. It holds a shape, but still self levels. Further, it can be used for any length natural nails, sculpting on a form or tip and overlays.

"We have found that nail technicians have two categories of demo needs: to see the application of the product live as a stop gap to formal training on the product, and to enable NSI Caricom Brand Ambassadors the opportunity to learn and demo the product with their local community," said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Caricom "With the Live Demo and production of that content on the NSI Caricom’s website, we are delivering on the needs of our local colleagues,” McPhoy added.

For more information about the Live Demo and the NSI Caricom’s platform, contact the Company via WhatsApp at +1(307)205-3755. Products can be purchased from NSI Caricom’s website www.nsicaricom.com/shop

