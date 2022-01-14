Sarfaraz Naheed released his another album "Ahlaan"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Ahlaan" is here, and a new album of Sarfaraz Naheed has arrived with it.
Although the “Sahar” Sarfaraz has hinted at the upcoming album for most of the past year, the immediate rollout was much more sudden.
The album starts off with the previously released track, "Aneen". This song is riddled with metaphors, and for any writer or lover of words it’s easy to fall in love with this song. It's no doubt that many will be able to relate to this album on the first listen.
According to this album Sarfaraz Naheed said, "In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Nasheed is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone".
On knowing Sarfaraz Naheed, He is one of the youngest content creator. MD Nahidur Rahman (Professionally known as Sarfaraz Naheed) is a nasheed & acapella artist, sound engineer and entrepreneur. In 20 May 1999 (20/05/1999) he was born in Bangladesh.
Sarfaraz Naheed is the social media geek. He is the founder and CEO of "Azmaeen Records". It is a music lavel company. Lots of music are published through his music lavel company. This is a successful music label company. He is also founder of "Al-Araf Digital". It is an IT organization.
His album 'Ahlaan' and all the songs are already available on spotify, youtube, amazon music, apple music, jiosaavn, deezer, boomplay, tiktok, musixmatch, tidal, pandora, and many other online platform.
