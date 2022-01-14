Arizona College of Nursing Now Enrolling in Ontario, California
Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Ontario California. T
We are excited to open our Ontario campus and educate the next generation of nurses. Our accredited, career-focused, BSN program will prepare them for a fulfilling nursing career”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Ontario California. This will be the 13th campus location for the college and the first campus in California. The Ontario campus is located at 3401 N Centre Lake Dr. and will serve students in the Inland Empire who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
— Nick Mansour, President, Arizona College of Nursing
The state of California is facing a nursing shortage that may last for years. A recent study estimates the shortage at more than 40,000 full-time equivalent RNs, a 13.6% gap. As many nurses age out of the profession, not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care. The need for more nurses in California provides a great opportunity for future Nursing graduates. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, California has the second-highest rate for employment and the highest mean wage for registered nurses in the country.
Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in California by offering an accelerated program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through state-of-the-art simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is currently accepting enrollments for its first cohort beginning February 28th, 2022.
“This is a great time to pursue a nursing career in California,” said Nick Mansour, President, Arizona College of Nursing. “We are excited to open our Ontario campus and educate the next generation of nurses. Our accredited, career-focused, BSN program will prepare them for a fulfilling nursing career.”
Students at the campus will have the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and staff. The Ontario campus will also offer support services including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career services and opportunities to join student nursing associations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonacollege.edu/ontario-nursing-school/
About Arizona College of Nursing
Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 10 campuses across 7 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a
Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu
# # #
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other